PMS Senior Girls defeat Irene B in Schools’ basketball

The ladies in pink and grey edged out Irene B in their match on Wednesday

By Carlena Knight

The Princess Margaret School (PMS) Senior Girls’ team recorded another win in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Inter-school basketball league.

Playing on Wednesday afternoon at the JSC Sports Complex, PMS defeated Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) 3-2 in their head-to-head match-up.

Mellissa Haywood got the ball rolling for the ladies in pink and grey, winning the Right-hand speed relay over Kadisha Henry

Haywood would also record a win in the Individual shoot-out, beating Henry once again.

The duo of Haywood and Kareisha Peters gave PMS their final win of the day, this time in the Two-man shoot-out.

However, Irene B would have something to celebrate as the team of Lovinna Matthew, Ke’sonya Jackson, Kadisha Henry and Serenity Colbourne won both the Five-man speed relay and the Five-man Skills Challenge.

Irene B and PMS tied in the Left-hand speed relay.

A day earlier, Combine defeated Irene B in the Senior Girls while All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) defeated PMS in the Junior Boys division.

Combine went under to Pigotts Primary in the Mini-girls Primary category. Combine would however bounce back to defeat Villa Primary in that section.

