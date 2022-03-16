PMS remain undefeated in schools’ netball league￼

By Carlena Knight

Princess Margaret School (PMS) made it 3-0 on Monday at the YMCA Sports Complex in the Cool and Smooth Inter-school Netball League.

PMS remain undefeated in the Under-16 category, this time beating All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) 7-4.

Goal-Attack, Jahida Payne led the charge for the ladies in pink and grey banking four of her five shots. Teammate and goal-shooter, Gavina Morrison made three of six.

This was All Saints’ first loss of the competition.

Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) recorded the largest victory on Monday trouncing Antigua Girls High School (AGHS) 13-5.

Kiara Samuel had a stellar performance netting 10 of her 19 shots, while Jessica Massicott assisted making three.

In the other matches played that day, Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS) defeated St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) 12-4 while Pares Secondary School lost to Irene B Williams Secondary School.