PMS remain unbeaten

The action is heating up in the Senior boy’s division of the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball league as a number of teams continue to show their dominance.

One of those teams is Princess Margaret (PMS) who after a number of years have put themselves back into the race for the title.

PMS recorded another victory on Monday afternoon at the JSC Sports Complex as they trounced the defending playoff champions, Jennings Secondary School (JSS), 40-30.

Trey Beazer led the victors with 18 points while teammate, Mikie Charles chipped-in netting 14.

Daniel Perez of JSS had 10 points with national junior player, Alexis Jackson contributing with 8 points.

PMS now push their unbeaten record to 4-0.

Princess Margaret Senior girls however could not continue their unbeaten streak as they fell to All Saints Secondary (ASSS), 25-19.

The very physical encounter saw national junior players, Reyanna Regis and Harmony Edwards score a combined 19 points for the victors.

Another national junior player Karel Knight scored 8 for PMS with teammate, Nzola Pryce also sinking 8 in a losing effort.

Games will continue today as St. Joseph’s Academy will play Princess Margaret in the Junior boy’s division at 2:45 p.m. while Combined will face J.T. Ambrose Primary and Villa will battle Charlesworth T. Samuel at 3:30 p.m. in the Mini-girl’s Primary division.

In the Mini-boy’s Primary division, Old Road Primary will play Combined and Greenbay will meet Cedar Grove at 3:30 p.m. while Christ the King High and Antigua State College will do battle in the Senior Girl’s section.

The final match-ups of the day will see Antigua Grammar face Jennings Secondary while St. Joseph’s Academy will play Ottos Comprehensive in the Senior boy’s division.

All games will be played at the Blackburn basketball court in Villa.