PMS makes winning debut in Trinbago Relay Festival

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Princess Margaret School (PMS) finished ninth overall in both the girls and boys division of the recently held Trinbago Secondary Schools Track & Field Relay Festival in Trinidad, winning two gold and one silver medals at the invitational meet held on Thursday.

The Antigua and Barbuda school racked up a total of 36 points to finish ninth from amongst 26 schools in the girls division, while amassing 34 points to finish in a similar position in the boys division. A total of 29 teams competed in the boys division.

PMS won gold in the Girls 17-plus 4×200 relay, finishing ahead of St Lucia Sports and St George’s College who were second and third respectively.

The team of Mia McIntosh, Shenika Bentick, Geolyna Dowdye and Rihanna Phillip clocked 1:44.65 to claim the top prize.

There was gold as well for the boys in the 4×200 meters 17-plus age category as the team of Kasiya Daley, Caandrae Pascal, Ivan Barnes and Juan Lewis clocked 1:32.85 to take the sought-after hardware.

The team’s silver medal came in the Girls 17-plus 4×100 meters relay, clocking 49.28 seconds to finish behind of Jamaica’s Hydel High who won in a time of 47.83 seconds. PMS narrowly missed out on another medal when they finished fourth in the finals of the Boys 17-plus 4×100 meters event. They clocked 42.43 seconds. The race was won by Kingston College in a time of 41.77 seconds.

In the Boys 17-plus 4×400 meters relay, PMS finished seventh in a time in 3:40.69 seconds.

The girls division of the event was captured by Trinidad’s Bishop Anstey High School with a total of 136 points, while the boys division was taken by Queen’s Royal College, also out of Trinidad, with 168 points.