PMS knocked out of School League’s Under 20 division

By Samuel Peters

The Princess Margaret School (PMS) suffered the second loss of the Under 20 division by rivals Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) in the Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean School League Competition on Wednesday.

A 2-1 victory by OCS saw Joylan Sinclair scoring twice in the 17′ and 41′ minutes, while Jahlanie Barzey netted for PMS in the 43′ minute.

The defeat has effectively knocked them out of the competition and will see Antigua State College (ASC) and OCS progress to the semifinals stage.

In the second match of the division, ASC beat Antigua Grammar School (AGS) by a 2-0 margin.

On target for the college team was Javaun Parker and James Simon in the 38′ and 48′ minutes. In the Under 16 division, Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) beat Irene B Williams Secondary School 2-0 with Jayden Martin and Andre Henry scoring for the winners.

The win allowed CHSS to secure second place in the division. PMS who has one more match remaining to play have already won the competition.