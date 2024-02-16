PMS Hall of Fame Inductees Cherish ‘Heartwarming’ Honour

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptisste

Inductees into the first Princess Margaret School (PMS) Hall of Fame have labelled the honour surprising and heartwarming following their official installation during the school’s annual sports day activities held at the YASCO Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Former national netballer and sports administrator, Agatha Dublin, said she is still in awe after being chosen amongst the list of first 10 inductees.

“I am still trying to grapple with how I arrived in such an elite line-up with people like Sir Andy, Veron Edwards, Cejhae Greene, Jess St John, Garry Gonsalves so, I mean, how did I get there? When we were playing sports and I am not sure you’re familiar with the term ‘supe’ but that’s all I was, ‘supe’ so nothing like this was even envisaged,” she said.

One other inductee and national shot put athlete, Jess St John, expressed similar sentiments while publicising her gratitude to her alma mater.

“When Dr Colin Greene called and said he was going to induct me into the hall of fame, I was just shocked and I had to say, what? It’s just heartwarming just to know that my contributions have been recognised and it has truly been appreciated and honoured,” she said.

Meanwhile, former national footballer Garfield “Garry” Gonsalves compared the honour to some of the most prestigious international accolades.

“It gave me chills because [you have] awards like the Ballon d’or, the MVP of the NBA, but this is our environment and this is one of the top schools in Antigua recognising the contributions of its past students and you felt a sense of honour and you wanted to represent. Also, you’re happy that it’s while you’re alive and, to be the first also, it is a testimony that you have the credentials to start it off,” he said.

The other inductees were Sir Andy Roberts (cricket); Veron Edwards Sr (football and cricket); Anthony “Beast” Mason (basketball); Fernando “Nando” Abraham (football); Devikka Tittle (football); Teddy Daley (track & field); and Cejhae Greene (track & field).

Red House emerged winners of the sports day activities with Green House in second place, Blue House third, and Yellow House fourth.