PMS, Greenbay Primary and TN Kirnon get dominant wins in schools basketball

- Advertisement -

There were wins for Princess Margaret School (PMS) in the Senior Girls Division while Greenbay Primary School and TN Kirnon racked up wins in the Mini Boys Primary Division of the Cool & Smooth- sponsored Inter-schools Basketball Competition on Tuesday.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex PMS outplayed Irene B Williams Secondary to win 18-6 in the Senior Girls category.

Kayla Melvin top scored for the victors with eight points with Sanura Lewis adding six points to the winning effort.

Meanwhile, Greenbay Primary was led by Malik Leblanc and Kobe Alphonso who both sank six points to lead their school to a 12-9 triumph over Combined. Derrick Perez led the way for Combine with seven points.

There was victory as well for TN Kirnon who beat Potters Primary 20-4. Troy Charles dominated the scoring for the victors with eight points.