PMS Dominate Schools Cycling Championships

By Neto Baptiste

The Princess Margaret School (PMS) dominated the 2022 Schools Invitational cycling competition by claiming three of the four divisions in the Circuit race and two of the three divisions in the Last Man Standing race held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday.

However, it was Tahje Browne of the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) who dominated the top male event in the Circuit Race, clocking a time of 6:36.19 (six minutes and 39.19 seconds) to finish just ahead of Clare Hall Secondary School’s (CHSS) Jahiem Talemaque who registered a time of 6:37.43 (six minutes and 37.43 seconds) for a silver medal finish in the three-lap 14-18 age category.

Dajaun Francis of St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) was third in 6:56.76 (six minutes and 56.76 seconds).

It was, however, all PMS from there with top finishes in the boys 11-13 and females 14-18 and 11-13 categories.

Arusa Murray-Watkins clocked 8:51.19 to lead PMS’ charge in the boys 11-13 division with teammate Leudy Laureano in second with 9:13.62. All Saints Secondary School’s (ASSS) Elite Thomas was third in 9:45.54.

In the females’ 14-18 category, Tamika James of PMS took the gold medal 6:48.72 with ABITT’s Kanika Joseph (9:04.32) in second, and Kiara Freeland (11.44) of PMS in third. T’ianna Henry of PMS was the lone competitor in the females’ 11-13 age category.

Meanwhile, in the Last Man Standing event, PMS recorded victory in the males 11-13 category when Murray Watkins crossed the line in front of All Saints’ Elite Thomas and Clare Hall’s Jhadick Thomas who were second and third, respectively.

Tanika James and Henry, both of PMS were first and second in the female division with ABIIT’s Joseph claiming the bronze medal.

Clare Hall dominated the top boys’ division with Telemaque taking gold, while AGS’ Browne and SJA’s Francis were second and third respectively.

