PMS celebrates alumnus’ achievements at Edna Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts

Princess Margaret School (PMS) congratulates their former student and teacher, Malique Marsh, on his graduation from the Edna Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts.

Malique, an award-winning playwright for the National Schools Drama Festival and the 2017 Valedictorian of the Barbados Community College, earned accolades for Most Outstanding Male Student, Best Research, Most Outstanding Humanities Student, and a place on the Honour Roll Tier 1.

The school added that they are incredibly proud of his accomplishments and eagerly anticipate how he will further contribute to the art form. (Photo from PMS Facebook page)