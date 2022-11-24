PMS captures Girls’ Under-20 schools football title

- Advertisement -

Princess Margaret School (PMS) captured the Under-20 Girls’ Division of the Schools Football Competition on Wednesday, following a nail-biting 2-1 win over rivals Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) at the King George V Grounds.

PMS was led by Irresia Allen who had a double strike, while Donesha Samuel scored the lone goal for OCS.

All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) also recorded victory on Thursday, beating Clare Hall Secondary School 4-0 at the Police Recreation Grounds. Kevoncia James netted twice while Deyonce Christopher and Shequanna Active each scored once.

In the other match contested Wednesday, Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) defeated Jennings Secondary School (JSS) 2-1. Both goals were scored by Ozora Roberts for AGHS while Abigail Donald had the lone strike for Jennings.