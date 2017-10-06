PM wants cheaper and better ICT service

Prime Minister Gaston Brown has urged the telecommunication heads of the region to find new ways to meet the demands of modern ICT consumers.

“It is just as important as the air we breathe, the water we drink, or the electricity in our homes,” Browne stated at the regional ICT forum held recently in the Dominican Republic.

In his presentation at the opening ceremony, the Antigua and Barbuda prime minister suggested that communication operators and providers in the region combine their technical and financial resources to accomplish faster broadband connections at reduced prices for the region’s consumers.

The prime minister disclosed that CARICOM heads of government have approved a draft plan for a single ICT space in the region.

He highlighted the importance of more efficient broadband connections and related services for increased regional security. He also emphasised the development of communication infrastructure as necessary for CARICOM to have competitive edge in global trade.

Browne called for operators to claim some accountability for regional development goals. “Let us not mistake marking time, in what I call charming indolence, for progress. It is only movement on the same place. And while we stagnate the world moves on,” He added as he made reference to Chinese advancements of telecommunication systems.

