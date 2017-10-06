PM wants cheaper and better ICT service

October 6, 2017 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Prime Minister Gaston Browne (OBSERVER media photo)

Prime Minister Gaston Brown has urged the telecommunication heads of the region to find new ways to meet the demands of modern ICT consumers.

“It is just as important as the air we breathe, the water we drink, or the electricity in our homes,” Browne stated at the regional ICT forum held recently in the Dominican Republic.

In his presentation at the opening ceremony, the Antigua and Barbuda prime minister suggested that communication operators and providers in the region combine their technical and financial resources to accomplish faster broadband connections at reduced prices for the region’s consumers.

The prime minister disclosed that CARICOM heads of government have approved a draft plan for a single ICT space in the region.

He highlighted the importance of more efficient broadband connections and related services for increased regional security. He also emphasised the development of communication infrastructure as necessary for CARICOM to have competitive edge in global trade.

Browne called for operators to claim some accountability for regional development goals. “Let us not mistake marking time, in what I call charming indolence, for progress. It is only movement on the same place. And while we stagnate the world moves on,” He added as he made reference to Chinese advancements of telecommunication systems.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.