‘PM needs to grow up’: Shugy responds to defamation lawsuit threat

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

After sharing a photo of a placard on his social media page which has reportedly drawn the ire of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, St Mary’s South MP Kelvin “Shugy” Simon could be next in line for a lawsuit.

According to reports shared on PM Browne’s social media account, attorney Dr David Dorsett said he would issue a pre-action letter to MP Simon who he claimed had thrown down the proverbial “gauntlet”.

This came after Browne attacked Pearl Quinn-Williams, the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) caretaker for St John’s Rural North, after she protested the clearing of land at Dunbars to make way for housing. A placard she brandished described Browne’s administration as being “wicked”, among other things.

Additionally, Browne took his anger out on Newsco Observer media for sharing the photo of the placard. Observer maintains the wording in question is ‘fair comment’ rather than libel.

Addressing the issue yesterday, MP Simon told Observer that the Prime Minister needed to “grow up”.

“Gaston Browne is trying to stifle democracy in Antigua and Barbuda; we saw it last year which saw a by-election in my constituency where the people spoke and he did not respect the will of the people and took me to court,” Simon said.

He added that, in his view, Browne was seeking to instil fear in the public through his legal manoeuvres.

“I am a fearless person, I am not worried about Gaston Browne,” Simon said.

“I just think he needs to grow up and allow people to voice their concerns without trying to take away that fundamental right to freedom of expression.

“In a democratic society, if we don’t have people expressing their concerns, then we are leading down the line of dictatorship,” he added.