PM Gaston Browne reacts to allegations of rape by one of his ministers

Resignation is the only option for a minister if allegations are true that the Crime Unit is investigating an allegation of rape against him.

“Involving an allegation against a member of my cabinet, an allegation of rape and they say the crime unit is actively investigating the matter. What i will say at this point is that I haven’t been able to verify the veracity of the claim but if indeed it is a serious issue and it is before the crime unit then clearly the minister involved knows exactly what to do. The minister would be aware of the governance framework of my administration. Where you have such allegations and there is an active investigation the minister has no other option but to resign”, Browne stated.

News of the matter surfaced late Saturday on social media and quickly spread across various platforms.