PM explains Facebook comments about latest Covid death

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has sought to explain comments he made on social media, regarding the latest Covid-19 death recorded in the country.

On Sunday, 46-year-old healthcare worker, Rhea Jarvis, became the country’s latest Covid-19-related fatality – and after the news was made public, Browne suggested on social media that she was exposed to the virus by her daughter.

Browne claimed on Sunday that “the transmission was from a returning national”, accusing her of exposing her mother to the virus, by “not adhering to the protocols”.

His remarks led to a barrage of criticism from family members and others, who labelled the comments insensitive. Many also claimed the woman’s daughter was not living in the same environment as her mother, and could therefore not be responsible for her death.

Though he has since removed the post, Browne explained to Observer that he was advised by officials from the Health Ministry that the deceased may have been exposed by the daughter and her wedding party, who travelled to Antigua for the event.

He said the information was shared to serve as a warning to those who continue to violate the protocols and put their family members [and others] at risk.