PM defends leaked Cabinet memo requiring statutory bodies to relinquish half their profits

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

A leaked Cabinet memo has caused Prime Minister Gaston Browne to take to Facebook to defend his administration’s actions as the opposition questions the financial state of the country.

According to the memo dated December 13 2023 and published online, statutory corporations and government-owned companies are required, as of January 1, to remit a minimum of 50 percent of their profits to the consolidated fund.

Opposition Member of Parliament Richard Lewis, reacted to the news via Facebook stating that the policy decision, in his view, was “wrong” and a “wanton abuse of Social Security and [Medical Benefits Scheme] funds”.

“Other statutory bodies possess their own unique problems, priorities and future plans, which require them to utilise the funds central government now wants to claim.

“All funds held by Social Security, Medical Benefits and other statutory bodies should be used to pay benefits on time, improve service delivery and prepare for future uncertainties,” Lewis wrote.

However, using the same medium, Prime Minister Browne wrote that the new policy applied only to profitable government-owned trading entities that conduct business with private individuals and entities and will not apply to Social Security, Medical Benefits and the Education Levy.

The entities that will now be required to send half of their profits to the government treasury will include APUA, the Airport Authority, State Insurance Corporation, ADOMS, and the Transport Board, among others.

“Where they provide services to the government, like insurance and utility services, the dividends will be set off against amounts owed by the government,” Browne stated.

The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Lionel Hurst told Observer the memo had likely been leaked by one of its recipients.

“We didn’t intend for it to be a secret; we wanted to ensure the corporations received the message before the public so they could act on it,” he explained.

He said most of the affected bodies had creditors. “And those that don’t still depend on the government so we think it’s only fair that when they make profits they relinquish some,” he said.

Hurst added that the relevant legislation was already in place and that the memo merely clarified the amount.