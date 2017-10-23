PM criticize the U.S. president for Paris decision

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has leveled criticisms against the United States president, saying that Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement is the most backward decision the U.S. government has ever taken.

Browne told NEWS-WEEK, the American weekly magazine, Friday, after making a presentation at the Global Citizen Forum in Montenegro, that the move is most irresponsible and should be corrected.

He said that as the largest economy in the world and the most powerful nation, the U.S. has a moral obligation to live up to its climate obligation and “the U.S. needs to lead by example.”

The prime minister spoke on the topic, Global Citizen Action: Rebuilding Shattered Communities, which focuses on the devastation in the Caribbean caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

He used the opportunity to request financial assistance to rebuild Barbuda, but he hastened to remind world leaders that he was not “begging for handouts.”

“I am here to request assistance. We encourage you to invest in Antigua…,” Browne said.

Browne also engaged in a panel discussion on the Reality of Climate Change, following a presentation by renowned American actor and Antigua and Barbuda Economic Envoy Robert De Niro on the topic, A Caribbean of the Future.

