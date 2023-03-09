PM Browne wants closer relationship with Rastafari community after sacramental authorisation to grow cannabis granted

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Prime Minister Gaston Browne lauded the resilience of the Rastafari community as three of them were presented with sacramental authorisation to grow cannabis – the first under the 2018 Cannabis Act.

Under Section 3 of the Act, “a person who is an adherent of a religious body … may register with the Authority to … dispense cannabis solely for religious purposes as a sacrament in adherence to a religious practice of the religious body.”

Yesterday Glasford “King Sagyefo” Mack of the Nyabinghi Theocracy Church, Kiyode Erasto Straker of the RasFreeman Foundation for the Unification of Rastafari, and Kenrick Lloyd of the Wan Love Chant were presented with certificates by the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) to allow them the right to cultivate cannabis for religious purposes.

Prime Minister Browne said that the Rastafari community must continue to be resilient.

“I believe, as a faith-based institution, that your organisation should be respected by all,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have adopted many European and non-European religions and we have a Pan-African religion … and instead of embracing it, we have sought to destroy it … I want to encourage you to stand your ground [and] continue to exercise that resilience.”

Browne added that there needed to be further collaboration between the government and the Rastafari community, especially in the areas of economic development in the cannabis industry, preventing youth from using cannabis, and agriculture.

“One of the areas that we are very pleased … the Rastafari community is well vested, is agriculture and I am hoping that we can have a stronger relationship with the various organisations … to increase food production,” he said.

“The use of cannabis by the youth is strictly prohibited by law and we also want to appeal to the Rastafari community to help us to uphold the law and the standards that the government has put in place to protect our youth,” he added.

MCA Director Regis Burton, and MCA Chairman Daven Joseph both spoke of the momentous occasion of the presentation.

“We know that the history of cannabis has been a long journey and the history of Rastafari has been a tedious one, and we are here to acknowledge the rights … of the Rastafari community,” Burton stated.

Joseph noted that “Antigua and Barbuda is the first in country in the Caribbean that is making the sacramental authorisation lawful—not Jamaica, not St Lucia, [and] not Trinidad and Tobago — so we will stand as a beacon for human rights for the Rastafari movement in the Caribbean.”

The ambassador added that the economic and socio-economic benefits of cannabis must continue to be explored between the government and the Rastafari groups.

“Empowerment is not only about the spirituality of the cannabis, but also about the economic and socioeconomic benefits that you can get from this, so the government will continue to encourage you to look at the business aspect of this product,” he said.

Mack also gave brief remarks on behalf of the Nyabinghi Theocracy Church and applauded Prime Minister Browne for “making a great step forward”.