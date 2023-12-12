PM Browne says economist Peter Abraham Jr nominated by to sit on board of loss and damage fund

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

As the Loss and Damage fund became operationalised at the UN Climate Change summit in the UAE to help small islands like Antigua and Barbuda recover from the worst impacts of climate change, the question remains how to ensure that the US $400 million pledged by nation states turn into actual financial support.

The final text, approved by member states early this month, state that the Loss and Damage Fund would be an entirely voluntary initiative, with little obligation on wealthy nations to contribute into its operation.

Over the years, numerous climate funding initiatives have fallen short of financial commitments pledged by larger nations, eroding significant trust between developed and developing countries.

In November, preliminary reports by the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) stated that wealthy nations had likely met their $100 billion a year target set back in 2009—two years after the deadline.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, upon his return to the country from the COP28 summit, acknowledged this divide between what is often pledged by nations and how Antigua and Barbuda will place pressure on governments to adhere to their commitments to the new loss and damage fund.

“Many of them game the system, but you can be assured that we are holding them responsible; we have nominated Peter Abraham Jr to serve on the first board of this fund, and the remit to Mr Abraham is to continue the fight.

“You can be assured, too, that I will be utilising my influence to ensure that these countries are honouring their pledges,” the Prime Minister stated.

While Browne said he has nominated Abraham Jr to serve on the board, it is not yet known when the board selection process will take place.

It is expected, however, that the board will be made up of 12 members from developed countries with 14 members from developing countries—further split into three members from Asian-Pacific states; three members from African states; three members from the Latin American and Caribbean states; two members from small island developing states; two members from the least developed countries; and a member from developing countries not included in the regional groups and constituencies above.

Operationalisation of the fund is a major win for small island states and its chief negotiators who have been pushing for the fund for years.

And while the fund is temporarily hosted by the World Bank, there are acknowledgements from climate activists that there is more work to be done.

“We have asked for the establishment of a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty; we have taken action in which we have put an advisory question to the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea to determine whether or not states parties are meeting their climate obligations, to hold them responsible, and obviously to ensure that they cease and desist from putting all this carbon and other particulate matters in the seas,” the Prime Minister stated.

“We’re on the frontlines of climate change and we have to continue to very strident to get these large polluters to reduce their pollution and ultimately to protect our interests and to protect the planet in the interest of all humanity.”

Meanwhile, international civil society organisations, climate researchers and other government officials continue to discuss the next steps for the fund to ensure that finances needed for frontline communities reach their intended targets effectively.