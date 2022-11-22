PM Browne lauds new Financial Secretary

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

The country’s newest Financial Secretary, Rosona Davis-Crump, has received a resounding endorsement from her boss, Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Speaking to Observer media last week, Prime Minister Browne—who also serves as Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Finance—said the appointment of Davis-Crump as Financial Secretary was one that Antiguans and Barbudans would be proud of.

“I have no doubt about her capacity, and this would be the first time that we would have had a female serving in the capacity of Financial Secretary, and it is demonstrative of our commitment to empowering our women,” the Prime Minister said.

According to the Financial Administration Act 2006, the Financial Secretary is responsible for the supervision of the Ministry of Finance, “overseeing the preparation of the annual and supplementary estimates on behalf of the Minister,” and advising and assisting the finance minister on the discharge of his duties.

Davis-Crump will be taking over from Whitfield Harris, who has served as the country’s Financial Secretary for more than 20 years.

Davis-Crump has also served as Chairman of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC) Board of Directors, a Director at PDV Caribe Antigua and Barbuda, and Director at the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank (ECAB)