PM Browne lashes out at CIP detractors

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has defended Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Programmes as absolutely necessary to the development of small island economies.

Browne was speaking at an investment conference in St Kitts this week and said that he hopes the programmes’ detractors will acknowledge its importance.





Browne noted how important the CIPs would be now to countries like Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica that suffered catastrophic damages last September from Hurricanes.

He also noted that the programmes are used to meet basic recurrent expenditure requirements.





Prime Minister Gaston Browne.