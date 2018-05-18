PM Browne lashes out at CIP detractors

May 18, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Prime Minister Gaston Browne (File photo)

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has defended Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Programmes as absolutely necessary to the development of small island economies.

Browne was speaking at an investment conference in St Kitts this week and said that he hopes the programmes’ detractors will acknowledge its importance.

 

Browne noted how important the CIPs would be now to countries like Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica that suffered catastrophic damages last September from Hurricanes.

He also noted that the programmes are used to meet basic recurrent expenditure requirements.

 

Prime Minister Gaston Browne.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.