PM Browne expresses condolences to Adam Stewart of Sandals

Sandals Resorts’ Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart
GOVERNMENT OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA 

Office of the Prime Minister 
Queen Elizabeth Highway
St. John’s
Antigua and Barbuda

Tel. (268) 460-5100
Fax. (268) 462-3225
[email protected] 

17 July 2023 

Honourable Adam Stewart 
Chairman, Sandals Resort Group 
Kingston, Jamaica

My dear friend Adam, 

I have learned of the battle with cancer by your wife, Jill, and of her death on Saturday,  July 15, 2023. Please accept the deepest condolences of the people and Government of Antigua and Barbuda on this tragic ending of a beautiful life. 

The inspiration which drives many men is triggered by the love and affection which flows within their family circle. I have discerned from your public pronouncements that Jill was very important to you and your three children. I feel your pain and so too does the Antiguan contingent of the Sandals’ employees here. 

I am aware that the decisions you have made recently reflect the growing importance of the Sandals group of companies to several countries in the Caribbean. Grieving always impacts decision-making. I wish you all the best in the near future. 

With my sympathies and condolences, 

I remain: 

_____________________________ 

Honourable Gaston Browne M.P. 

Prime Minister 

Antigua and Barbuda

