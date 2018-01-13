PM Browne donates 10K to Team Antigua fundraiser

New Story

Prime Minister Gaston Browne and his wife Maria Bird-Browne have agreed to donate 10-thousand-dollars to the causes chosen by Team Antigua – Atlantic Rowers.

Team Antigua rowed across the Atlantic to raise funds to setup a marine park and to aid Barbuda’s post-Irma recovery. Eli Fuller, John Watt, Scott Potter and Nico Pshoyos comprised the team that undertook the 3000 mile journey.

Browne, Bird-Browne, and their son, Prince Gaston Browne were out at English Harbour this morning and were part of the crowd that welcomed the team.





After breaking the news on OBSERVER media group’s live coverage on Facebook moments before Team Antigua arrived, the prime minister later announced to the gathering that the sum will come from his wife’s charity, Share Foundation Inc.