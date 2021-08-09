PM Browne cuts short vacation; will address nation this evening

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 9th August, 2021……Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne has cut short his vacation in Saint Lucia and has returned to Antigua and Barbuda following a violation of the laws of Antigua and Barbuda by politically motivated individuals.

“I could not remain away from home and on vacation when political trouble-makers and known criminals are trying to subvert, undermine and destroy our country and the interests of our people, by misleading innocent people,” said the Prime Minister upon arrival at the V.C. Bird International Airport.

He said that Sunday’s politically organized incident, in which protestors deliberately violated the laws of the land, applicable to all citizens; defied the instructions of law enforcement, who were seeking to protect the welfare of the population.

The Prime Minister will address the nation via ABS Television this evening.