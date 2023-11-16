PM Browne and Antigua and Barbuda delegation prepares for CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne and fellow CARICOM Heads of Government are preparing for the inaugural Saudi-CARICOM Summit in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which opens this morning in the capital Riyadh.

Prime Minister Browne was among the leaders welcomed to the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh on Wednesday.

There is heightened anticipation ahead of the Summit which is set to discuss several areas of mutual interest between CARICOM and Saudi Arabia, including trade and investment, tourism, climate change, agriculture, and food security, as well as transportation.

Prime Minister Browne who has been forging ties with a number of Middle Eastern States said that he is pleased that Antigua and Barbuda’s pioneering efforts to cultivate relations with Saudi Arabia have played a part in deeper ties between the oil-rich gulf state and the Caricom region.

Regional leaders including CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness will engage in high-level talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman during the one-day Summit and one-day investment forum.

Antigua and Barbuda’s delegation to the summit includes Works Minister, Hon. Maria Browne, Junior Finance Minister, Senator Hon. Dwayne George and a number of Ambassadors to the Middle East and Europe.