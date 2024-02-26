PM attends 46th CARICOM meeting in Guyana as Opposition Leader preps to travel for PAC meeting in Trinidad

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Gaston Browne landed in Guyana yesterday to attend the 46th meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government.

The Prime Minister, who is accompanied by Ambassador to CARICOM, Dr Clarence Henry, Foreign Service Officer Kurt Williams, and Project Development Officer Juray Roberts in the Office of the National Authorisation Officer, said that regional leaders will discuss a plethora of issues including the Guyana-Venezuela border dispute along with the Belize-Guatemala demarcation claim.

The four-day meeting is expected to centre around regional issues such as the continuous crisis in Haiti, and the T/20 Cricket World Cup which the region will host in June.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), Ilan Goldfajn, Saudi Arabia Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Reem al Hashimy are expected to be in attendance.

Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle (Photo by Robert A Emmanuel)

Other items on the CARICOM agenda will be climate change and climate financing, reparations, the Caribbean Court of Justice Trust Fund, the SIDS conference, and developments in the Middle East, including the Israeli-Gaza conflict.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle is also expected to be out of the country attending a workshop on the work of the Public Accounts Committee and Parliamentary trade scrutiny.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association United Kingdom, in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament, will host the three-day meeting and will facilitate discussions on how to enhance the effective scrutiny of government spending and trade policy.

It will also aim to discuss the challenges to Parliamentary oversight, crafting solutions for more effective committee inquiries.

Public Accounts Committee chairpersons, members and clerks from Montserrat, Jamaica, St Lucia, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and Bermuda will also be in attendance.