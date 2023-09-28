PM affirms Antigua’s continued support of ‘One China Policy’

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

The People’s Republic of China celebrated the 74th anniversary of its founding at the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday, with many dignitaries joining in the celebration.

During a congratulatory speech, Prime Minister Gaston Browne detailed the historic connection and influence that China’s founding father may have had on the twin island nation’s founding father prior to Independence.

Browne spoke to the long-standing support Antigua has shown for the ‘One China Policy’ over the last four decades and he assured that the bond developed between the two nations would not be severed.

The One China Policy is a diplomatic principle that recognises the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate government of China.

It asserts that Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, is an integral part of Chinese territory, and that there is only one China.

It also asserts that there is only one legitimate government representing all of China, including Taiwan, and that any attempt to challenge this unity is viewed as a breach of China’s core interests.

This viewpoint has been a central tenet of China’s foreign policy, reflecting its commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity.

PM Browne also highlighted the fact that the twin island nation has upheld a strong relationship with the People’s Republic of China over the years, purporting that they have provided assistance more so than any other ally nation.

Among the projects with which the Chinese have assisted is the UWI Five Islands campus, funded by the Chinese, which was originally built to be a secondary school.

He also pointed to their support on the new airport terminal, the recently completed Deep Water Harbour facility, and the new cargo port.

PM Browne also spoke of the financial aid that China has provided towards climate change recovery, and he expressed his hope that the Asian nation will support Antigua and Barbuda’s bid to acquire reparations from large countries that have contributed to its climate change risk exposure, as well as help the country achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Prime Minister went on to ask that support be granted on the front of reparations in the matter of slavery on the international front.

PM Browne closed with further affirmations and hope for a bright future for both nations as they work together towards the betterment of their people and nations as a whole.