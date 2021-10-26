Players Can Excel With More Support: Brazilian Volleyball Coach Believes Lack of Contact Time Hampering Player Growth

By Neto Baptiste

Brazilian volleyball coach, Augusto Sabitini, has suggested that although Antigua and Barbuda may be rich in talent where the sport is concerned, a lack of support may be holding our players back from achieving their true potential.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, the FIVB (Federation of International Volleyball) contracted coach currently assigned to Antigua and Barbuda, said players have been showing a commitment towards training, but this is being made difficult due to a number of issues.

“You have very good talent here, so imagine the guys have the support from the Olympic committee or from the boss because of the guys’ work so they would work a little bit and then go to the training in the afternoon and that is important. I know the situation is different but if there is more support from the boss, from the schools, from the Olympic committee, then that would [support] the players coming to the training. I see that the guys like to train, like to learn, and I tell you and for me, it is difficult to say, but they need more support from the country,” he said.

The Brazilian, who is contracted to the national association for three months starting September 11, 2021, said that although he is currently working with the junior squad set to fly the country’s flag at the Junior Pam AM Games later this year, the main aim is development.

Sessions are conducted from Wednesday to Friday every week, starting at 2:30 pm until 5:00 pm. There are also sessions on Saturdays and Sundays, which serve-off at 7:30 am to 11:00 am.

“Saturday and Sunday there were about 27 to 30 players on the courts because we have two courts for training with Mr. Olsen Joseph, and another coach to help, and that’s ok, but during the week because of the players who are at work or at the same time are having school, they cannot come to the training, so there may be four, five, six players in the training. I do my best, but with more training comes more results,” Sabitini said.

Sabitini went on to suggest that players are not getting enough competition which could also help to assist in player development.

“If you don’t get competition then you cannot develop, and if you do not get competition you are not motivated, so just training all the time and not going into competition so it’s not motivation. For me, the volleyball association from Antigua needs more competition for the seniors, under-23, under-21 and all competition,” the coach said.

The coach, who is slated to leave for Brazil on December 11, has been coaching at the international level for 30 years.