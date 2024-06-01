- Advertisement -

Kenicia Francis

Seven schools across the nation received donations through a joint project by The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the government of Norway.

These schools received a cumulative donation of US$140,000 to put towards a Model Safe School Program.

CDEMA is responsible for coordinating disaster management in the Caribbean region. It plays a crucial role in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts across the participating countries.

CDEMA works closely with national disaster management agencies to enhance the region’s resilience to natural disasters.

The Model Safe School Program (MSSP) is designed to ensure the safety and well-being of students, staff, and visitors within a school environment.

It typically measures emergency preparedness, crisis response plans, security protocols, and initiatives to promote a positive school climate.

Attendees at the plaque-awarding ceremony

Crisis response plans in schools can include procedures for handling various emergencies such as natural disasters, intruders, medical emergencies, or other critical incidents.

For example, schools may have protocols for evacuation drills, lockdown procedures, medical emergency response teams, and communication plans to ensure swift and effective responses to different crisis situations.

The seven schools chosen are Mary E Pigott Primary, Buckleys Primary, Nelvie N Gore Primary, the Adele School for Special Children, Antigua Girls High School, and the Ottos Comprehensive Secondary School.

Principal of Buckleys, Monica Drew, gave a warm welcome at the plaque-awarding ceremony for the beneficiary school stating, “It is evident that the world has become a global village, thus enabling us to forge relationships with the wider world. An example of this is the collaboration among CDEMA, the government of Norway, and Antigua and Barbuda. I truly hope that these successful projects will engender a better learning environment in our schools so that our students can be inspired to reach their highest potential.”

Senior Program Officer of CDEMA, Bernez Khodra, gave an overview of the project and the funding.

Executive director of CDEMA Elizabeth Riley giving her remarks

He explained that the support from the government of Norway has been instrumental in building resilience, including implementing the cost deduction plans in participating states like Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Safe School Recognition Program, backed by Norway and UNICEF, is making significant progress with schools in the region undergoing training to enhance safety measures. The collaboration with the National Disaster Office and stakeholders aims to further strengthen local capacity in school safety.

Minister of Education Daryll Matthew gave his remarks saying, “Projects like this really say a lot more about relationships between countries than perhaps the physical infrastructure that the project delivers. And when you look at the fact that this particular initiative encompasses international diplomacy between the Caribbean region and the Caribbean and Norway, it encompasses disaster preparedness, which is especially important in an era where we are now facing more intense climate weather activities, storms. In fact, this is forecast to be one of the busiest hurricane seasons ever. It also encompasses an investment in people by providing support to educational institutions. It’s really a multi-faceted project that impacts many areas of life in small island states like Antigua and Barbuda.”

Executive Director of CDEMA, Elizabeth Riley stated, “I really am happy to be in a position now to bring support to schools in areas that you require. I also want to say that the reason that we are here is because the Caribbean is actually the second-most vulnerable region in the world to hazards. The reason why we’re involved in this is because hazards are real to us. We face them every day. And we have to make sure that we’re making our school environments the safest that we can make them for our students, for our teachers, and all persons who support the school environment.”

She explained that the pressing issue of climate change is affecting everyone.

The changes in rainfall patterns and more severe droughts are real consequences of climate change that Caribbean islands are facing daily.

Collaborative efforts with CDEMA and the Government of Norway aim to raise awareness and find solutions to these challenges.

The Caribbean Safe Schools Initiative, launched in 2017, has been a significant step towards creating safer school environments across the region. The political commitment shown by governments is vital in driving these initiatives forward.

Director of Education, Clare Brown, explained that climate impacts are adversely affecting the health of children and teachers, leading to issues like fainting and dizziness. Inadequate water supply, and road problems during heavy rainfall further compound the difficulties.

“It’s crucial that safe school policies in Antigua and Barbuda address these vulnerabilities comprehensively, focusing on school security, safety, and a green approach to ensuring sustainable and safe learning environments.”

Adele School for Special Children students performing

Counselor with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Havana, Susanne Karine Gjonnes, stated, “In Norway and the Caribbean region, even though we are far away from each other, we share many of the same political priorities. And we can be very, very sure that we will support you with the Antigua and Cartagena agenda for six. Between the work we’re implementing and making this agenda, it actually makes for concrete results. This includes, of course, on climate change, climate adaptation, loss and damage, but also sustainable oceans, and the green transitions, and also other topics.”

Rolston Nickeo with the Safe School Focal Point Antigua and Barbuda described the various upgrades that each of the schools got through the program.

From benches and early warning systems, to water-harvesting projects and security lighting, these efforts are crucial for creating safe and sustainable learning environments.

Initiatives like these contribute significantly to the well-being and resilience of the school community by taking proactive steps to enhance security, accessibility, and overall safety for students and staff.

