Plans remain ‘on stream’ for establishment of forensic lab

By Latrishka Thomas

The country is making steady progress towards establishing its first forensic laboratory.

Public Safety Minister Sir Steadroy Benjamin has confirmed that plans are “well on stream,” although a specific completion timeline was not provided.

Michael Murrell, Director of Forensic Services, offered more insight into the ongoing preparations, stating they are “getting everything together”.

He explained that a building in Carlisle is still being retrofitted to serve as a temporary location for the lab.

Some essential equipment has already been acquired, with additional items still pending.

This interim facility is part of a larger plan. Minister Benjamin had previously announced that a state-of-the-art permanent facility, similar to the one in St Kitts, would eventually be constructed.

The establishment of this lab will address critical gaps in the nation’s forensic analysis capabilities.

Currently, DNA samples must be sent abroad for analysis, causing delays in criminal investigations.

The new lab will eliminate this barrier, allowing for local DNA testing. Additionally, it will enable on-site ballistic testing, further strengthening the country’s ability to process evidence efficiently.