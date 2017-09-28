Plane crashes at sea after departing Antigua

September 28, 2017 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Two people, including a pilot, who left Antigua on board a small plane on Thursday were forced to ditch the plane at sea after encountering difficulties in the air.
 
A source close to the matter told OBSERVER media that the duo flew out of Antigua on a Cessna 172 single engine plane and some time after 1 pm the air traffic controllers lost contact with the craft.
 
The plane was already out of Antigua’s airspace and since it was destined for Guadeloupe, the officials there were notified of the development.
 
Hours passed with no word about the plane, until about 5 pm when the two people were found, alive. Reports are that the plane crashed at sea. It is unclear what difficulty the pilot was encountering that led to the plane being ditched/crashed at sea.
 
The duo was reportedly rescued by an American Medical ship and are now said to be safe in Guadeloupe. 
 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.