Pitman bags three wickets on CPL debut but Tallawahs fall just short of Knight Riders’ total

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s Kelvin Pitman had a dream debut for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Sunday despite their narrow two-run loss to the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The fast bowler from Bethesda claimed three wickets for 27 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 6.75 in his first match after being called up by the Tallawahs two weeks ago.

He claimed the wickets of Mark Deyal after having him caught by Hales for 30. He then had Nicholas Pooran caught and bowled for one before knocking over the stumps of Kieron Pollard for 33 to help his team restrict Trinbago Knight Riders to 142 for eight in their 20 overs in Barbados.

Mohammad Amir also grabbed three wickets, claiming his three for 20 runs in four overs.

Pollard was the top scorer for Knight Riders with Deyal and Lorcan Tucker both making 30.

Tallawahs however fell just shy of their target, reaching 140 for seven from their allotment of 20 overs.

Brandon King hit 36 at the top of the order while Chris Green made 32 from 16 down the order. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for Knight Riders with three for 34. Sunil Narine (2/36) and Waqar Salamkheil (2/21) both snatched two wickets. Salamkheil was adjudged player of the match.