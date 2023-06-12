‘Pip the Parrotfish’: The childrens’ story about parrotfish

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

Locally, many people know these beautiful marine creatures as ‘Chub’ fish, and the name ‘parrotfish,’ creates a bit of temporary confusion. Is it part parrot, part fish?

Sophia Charles, the Barbudan author of the children’s book ‘Pip the Parrotfish,’ mentioned that this specific assumption is featured in her book, and growing up, she had a similar thought.

“It’s not actually a bird, it’s a fish… All my life growing up, it’s ‘Chub’ fish. That’s why I actually included that page ‘not part fish, part bird’,” Charles told Observer.

‘Pip the Parrotfish’ was the prompt given by barbudanGO in their writing competition held last year. Upon reading it, Charles said that she instantly thought of writing a manuscript for a cartoon-inspired book.

“When I first read the name ‘Pip the Parrotfish,’ I automatically thought of a cartoon…Something that my child would want,” she stated.

Her favourite line from the book is, ‘I am Pip. Pip the Parrotfish. No, silly not part parrot, part fish.’

She also shared an interesting tidbit she learned through the extensive research she did for the book.

“On the last page where I wrote about the cocoon. [Pip] made…a cocoon to sleep in. Who would’ve thought fish could’ve been so innovative to do something like that?” she asked.

Sophia Charles, author of ‘Pip the Parrotfish’

Overall, Charles indicated that the public’s response has been positive, with her receiving many calls and messages about it.

In the future, she hopes her book will be in the library, and in schools across the nation. She also hopes that children will find enjoyment in reading about ‘Pip the Parrotfish.’

“I want to see this book in the library…I want to see it in the schools. I want it to be a book that a child would bring home to read, even just for the photos in it, because it’s very colorful,” Charles said.

To aspiring writers, she says, “Just do it. It’s already within you…just take that extra step.”

‘Pip the Parrotfish’ can be purchased from Amazon, or by contacting barbudanGO via the phone numbers 773-4604/5, 781-8734, or by their email [email protected]

Currently, only a soft-cover version of the book can be purchased. However, a hardcover version will eventually be available, according to Charles. She also indicated that future books by her are a possibility.

The entity, barbudanGO, is a registered non-governmental organisation in Barbuda, which aims to sustain the pillars of the community.

According to their website, they acknowledge these pillars as being the mitigation of disaster, the provision of alternative education, the preservation of the environment, and the celebration of their history and culture.

The children’s book, ‘Pip the Parrotfish,’ is a part of one of their ongoing campaign seeking to highlight the important role that parrotfish play in the marine environment. For example, without parrotfish feeding on the algae that covers coral reefs, the reefs would die.

In Antigua, the harvesting of all species of parrotfish is prohibited from May 1 to July 31, every year. In Barbuda, there is a year-round ban on the consumption and harvesting of the parrotfish.

The author’s favourite page of the book