Pigotts man owes over $2K for chopping his friend

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 33-year-old man from Pigotts has been fined $1,000 and ordered to pay compensation in the same amount for wounding his fellow villager and friend.

The sentence was passed down on Monday by Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court.

Last week, Cecil Hixon admitted to chopping his “friend” with a cutlass on May 1.

According to the facts of the case, on the night in question, Hixon arrived in the vicinity of the Pigotts playing field where the complainant and some friends were sitting and drinking alcohol.

For an unknown reason, Hixon began pushing the complainant to the point where the complainant threatened to contact a friend for him.

An argument then ensued, and the defendant left and returned with a machete and confronted the 23-year-old complainant.

Hixon hit the complainant in his leg, and they began to wrestle until they both fell to the ground.

The complainant was also injured on his arm.

On Tuesday of last week, Hixon told Magistrate Emanuel-Edwards that he was both guilty of unlawful wounding and being armed with a cutlass with intent to commit a felonious act.

Subsequently, the victim’s medical form, the bloody cutlass and bloody clothes were admitted into evidence.

Hixon’s lawyer, Damien Benjamin, begged the court to order restitution since his client is a 33-year-old father of three and the breadwinner for his family.

Benjamin also indicated that Hixon has no prior convictions and would have pleaded guilty on the first possible occasion.

The lawyer said that his client “understands the severity of the injuries that were caused…[he] had a moment of temporary madness”.

Benjamin also stated that his client is apologetic to the court and his friend.

However, the complainant said that he did not wish to accept the apology.

Hixon was also fined $250 for having been armed with a weapon with a default prison time of two days.

Failure to pay either of the fines will result in him being placed behind bars for a month.