PiAngo Fest continues this weekend with ‘Back-to-School Edition’

By Charminae George

[email protected]

All varieties mangoes and the Antigua Black Pineapple will take centre stage this weekend, when the second day of PiAngo Fest 2023 gets underway at TN Kirnon Primary School tomorrow.

The ‘PiAngo Fest Back to School Edition’ will run from 10am to 8pm with free admission to the general public.

There will be a variety of mango and pineapple products at the event, a continuation of last weekend’s PiAngo Fest Infused, which was postponed due to inclement weather.

Residents can expect to sample and purchase an assortment of goods including jams, jellies, mango leather, and sugar cakes, among other treats made from the two popular local fruits.

The theme, like PiAngo Fest Infused, remains, ‘Experience on-sale products you love and new products you’re going to love.’

For anyone who is a big fan of mangoes and pineapples, the Mango/Pineapple Eating Competition is sure to be a delight as competitors will be challenged to eat as many of the fruits as they can within a short space of time.

Individuals who entered products into the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA)/ Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) Agro-processing Competition, will find out their results when it is announced on the day.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the back-to-school theme, the event will also feature entertainment from junior calypso and soca artistes beginning at 4 pm.

In 2019, the annual Mango Fest was rebranded as PiAngo Fest, highlighting the country’s famous Antigua Black Pineapple along with the wide variety of mangoes grown all over the island.