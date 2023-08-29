PiAngo Fest Back-To-School Edition 2023

By Charminae George

There was a lively atmosphere at PiAngo Fest Back-to-School Edition as patrons sampled the wide variety of mango and pineapple products.

The event, held on Sunday, from 10 am to 8 pm, featured extraordinary products by vendors including mango sorbet and pineapple snow cones.

On the count of three, children participating in the mango eating competition ate as many of the large fruit they could, within the five minutes allotted. Maria Walters emerged as the winner, eating four mangoes within the time.

The four participating adults in the pineapple-eating competition were challenged with the task of eating the most pineapples of the fifteen Antigua Black Pineapples provided.

Two adults were tied after eating four pineapples each, and they faced-off against each other in a bonus round. Jodianne Charles emerged victorious after consuming two of the three pineapples shared between them, successfully defending her title.

In the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA)/ Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) Agro-processing Competition, Nakima Williams of Kima’s Delectables captured the most titles, winning the Sauces, Jams/Jellies/Marmalade, Chutney/Anchar, and the Cakes/Pastries categories.

Elsbeth Higgins of Beth’s Buy followed with two titles, winning the Juices/Nectar, and Confectionaries categories. Winning the smoothies/Ice cream/Sorbet category was Roquell Millington of Popular Toppaz 268, while Michelle Toussaint of Ladli Brews captured the Wines category.

In keeping with the back-to-school theme, the event featured entertainment from junior calypso and soca artists including ‘Jai’liah’, and the ‘Mighty Baka’, at the TN Kirnon Primary School venue.

In 2019, the Mango Fest was rebranded PiAngo Fest, highlighting the country’s famous Antigua Black Pineapple along with a variety of mangoes.