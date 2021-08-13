Pfizer vaccines arrive in Antigua

Residents now have an additional choice of Covid vaccines which will be rolled out to the public shortly.

Health authorities yesterday received 17,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech jab as a gift from the United States. Cabinet said adequate facilities are in place to store them.

Government also hopes to use the jabs to inoculate youngsters aged 12 to 18 as it is the only vaccine currently approved by the World Health Organization for use in children.

“Consultations with parents, teachers and school administrators will begin almost immediately so that many students can receive the vaccine before the start of the new semester in September 2021,” Cabinet notes said.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas confirmed the jabs would not be mandatory for schoolchildren.