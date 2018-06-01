Peters relishing PCL opportunity

New Story

National and Bolans Cricket Club all-rounder, Orlando Peters, said he will grab the opportunity he has been given, once again, to represent the sub-region following his recall to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes franchise ahead of this year’s Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL).

“I feel like I have unfinished business at the First Class level after being out of the team for a while and as a player, I just focus on improving myself. If it’s not in the batting, it’s bowling and if not, then it’s in the fielding so I will just concentrate on improving. I am glad for the opportunity and I am really looking forward to it,” he said.

The cricketer, who featured as a non-contracted player for the sub-regional squad last season, was picked up in this year’s draft held earlier this year and will play under contract for the 2018/19 professional league.

Admitting his consistency had not been up to par when he appeared for the Leewards in the past, Peters said he has since worked on that aspect of his game.

“A lack of concentration sometimes where I get to 40 runs and then get out so it’s just about capitalising on the starts and turning 50s into hundreds so a lot of thought has been going into that;. I have spoken with people I trust with my game about that and it’s coming along well so I am still looking forward to it,” he said.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad is as follows; Rahkeem Cornwall, Montcin Hodge, Jahmar Hamilton, Keacy Carty, Jeremiah Louis, Devon Thomas, Terrance Warde, Sheeno Berridge, Akeem Saunders, Ross Powell – Draft Picks – Damion Jacobs*, Sheldon Cotterell*, Oralndo Peters, Nelson Bolan, Jason Peters.

The PCL is scheduled to start later this year.