Veteran female volleyball player, Mali Nyota Peters and the experienced Rayana Regis, are currently representing Antigua and Barbuda at the Norceca Beach Tour being held in the Dominican Republic and set to climax on May 15.

Antigua and Barbuda is grouped alongside Dominica, Guyana and El Salvador in Pool A for the round-robin formatted competition. Team Antigua and Barbuda were slated to open their campaign against Guyana on Sunday.