Pet Taxi: A pawtastic business

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

Every once in a while, a great idea begins with a cute dog in a handbag.

Seven years ago, the idea for the Pet Taxi was sparked when a lady wanted to travel to town with her dog. At the time, Wesley Simon was a bus driver and was willing to transport the two, however, let’s just say that some of his passengers were not in agreement.

After that incident, he decided to start a taxi service for pets. Just like Amazon offers products from A to Z, the Pet Taxi will transport any pet you can think of. From “ant to zebra”, Simon puts it.

A noteworthy example of this is that the service was once used to transport a donkey, aka the Caribbean’s version of a reindeer, for a Santa Claus. Other uncommon animal passengers over the years include a snake and a chimpanzee.

As expected, animals do bite sometimes, and Simon certainly has the scars to show it. Most of the pets he transports to and fro are dogs and, according to him, dogs can sense fear. The minute a dog knows you are afraid of it, it has the upper hand.

Wesley Simon, proprietor of Pet Taxi (Photo courtesy Pet Taxi)

Another thing is to avoid eye contact with dogs that are unfamiliar with you. Why? They may interpret it as a threat and become aggressive.

By now, I’m sure you’re wondering what is the price of this taxi service. Well, like normal taxis, the fare depends on the distance.

One thing to note is that the fare is higher than normal taxis, as it covers the cost of cleaning and sanitising of the vehicle (bathroom accidents, and to eliminate fleas and ticks), dog treats and water, and the service of lifting heavy or injured dogs.

Additionally, cages, leashes and, if needed, muzzles (which is rare) are provided during the journey, so animals are not required to have their own travel accessories. For those wondering if owners are allowed to accompany their pets, the answer is yes.

“I carry both the owner and the pets. But how it’s designed, if you have to work and you don’t have the time, I will come, pick up your animal and…take it wherever you want it to go,” Simon said.

During the Covid pandemic, he indicated that his business experienced the opposite of what was happening to businesses at the time. There was an increase in clients, due to everyone staying home.

The vehicle used to transport passengers of the Pet Taxi service (Photo courtesy Pet Taxi)

In his line of work, Simon said the most challenging aspect of the job is the complaints about the price, instead of offers to negotiate it. He also mentioned that, unfortunately, some dog owners neglect the welfare of their pet.

“I’ve carried dogs with collars embedded in their neck and I have to deal with it. I have had to carry dogs with abscesses with a horrible smell,” he stated.

Where there are bad situations, there are also situations that are good.

“I have some clients that I have been carrying their dogs since they were puppies, and sometimes when I show up to carry them for their regular check-up they get so excited,” he said.

For the Pet Taxi’s service or merchandise, Simon can be contacted via 721-5369.

Rachel Wood, of the Antigua Spay and Neuter Clinic, said Simon provided a valuable service.

“He is constantly spreading the word about the clinic and encouraging people to get their pets spayed and neutered,” she added. “He’s always on hand to help everyone. If we need him we call him, and he always helps us out.”

“I love it, I love animals,” Simon concurred.

Some of Simon’s previous passengers (Pet Taxi Facebook page photo)