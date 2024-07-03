Persons questioned over death of Gray’s Farm teen

- Advertisement -

By Tahna Weston

[email protected]

A number of people, including the boyfriend of Yenifer Bridge whose lifeless body was discovered at Fig Tree Drive last Friday, have been questioned in relation to the teen’s death.

Bridge’s body was discovered on June 28 by passers-by travelling through the forested area.

The police, while reportedly treating the teenager’s death as suspicious, are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

However, police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said that they are still conducting their probe into the matter, even as a senior officer expressed on radio on the weekend that Bridge may have been abducted, raped and killed.

Thomas said that several persons whom the police believe have information that could assist with the investigations have been interviewed.

While Thomas did not confirm, reliable sources said Bridge’s boyfriend was taken into police custody on Friday, but was released on Monday pending further investigations.

Inspector Thomas said investigators are now pursuing a number of leads which include sightings of the young mother-of-one.

“The matter is currently still ongoing even as we speak. Investigators are still combing through a number of bits and pieces of information that they would have received and are in the process of canvassing several areas that they believe this person would have been seen.

“And the investigators are, at this point in time, following up on (this) information that we would have received (regarding) the various times and places, locations that she would have (been). And as I said it’s an ongoing investigation and there are some things, of course, that we are not in a position to disclose even at this point in time,” Thomas said.

He explained that police are seeking the public’s assistance in getting more information to help with the probe.

“The police at this point in time are appealing to the general public for any additional information that can assist us with our investigation. We would have received information that [Yenifer] was spotted with the child somewhere in the vicinity of Tindale Road, among other areas.

“And so we are asking members of the public who would have seen her prior to the 27th of June or even anytime between that period to come forward and contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), or any police officer or any station for that matter, or even call the CrimeStoppers anonymous hotline, which is 800-TIPS-8477,” Inspector Thomas said.

Thomas, who was asked about the date for the coroner’s inquest, said, “That cannot be done until we would have concluded certain aspects and processes of our investigation.”

He said the probe has not yet reached that stage as there are a number of things that must first be done.

The police are still trying to piece together how the 16-year-old’s two-year-old son ended up on Jonas Road while her body was discovered in another location.

Allegedly the child was found by a police officer and taken to the All Saints Police Station some time before Yenifer’s body was discovered.