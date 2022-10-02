Percival Wins Another International Pro Show￼

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Ambassador Kimberly Percival added another silverware to her ever-growing case with a first-place finish at the 2022 Elite Pro Diamond Cup Prague Bikini event.

The professional bikini fitness athlete bettered her silver-medal finish at last month’s Arnold Classic IFBB Elite Pro World Championships.

Percival walked away with the top honours over the weekend. Percival was all smiles after beating a number of top international stars for the title. This is the first time an Antiguan or Barbudan has won this title.

Percival edged out Czech Republic’s Monica Spakovaa and Jana Jerabkova who finished second and third respectively.

Germany’s Marscha Stutz was fourth and Violeta Palamarchuk of the Ukraine rounded off the top five.

Percival will now turn her attention to the Jantana Pro Bikini Classic in Lahti, Finland.

That event is slated to take place on Saturday October 8.