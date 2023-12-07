Percival predicts tighter fight for second straight sports award as Christian gets back-to-back nomination from bodybuilding

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Reigning Sportswoman of the year Ambassador Kimberly Percival stopped short of predicting whether or not she could win the coveted award for a second straight year, adding that she is eagerly waiting the full release of all nominees following last Thursday’s deadline for submissions for the annual National Sports Awards slated for March next year.

“I am genuinely waiting to see what the other submissions are. I don’t think I am as anxious as I was earlier this year where I mentioned I was intentionally avoiding seeing who else was there and getting to a scenario and comparing and trying to figure out which way the judges are going to go. In some cases you can’t even go off the basics accolades or the basic placements because when you see the forms and the information they ask for, I think they take into consideration so much more than what has been in the news media in terms of placing and finishes so it would be fantastic to have a repeat but I really can’t weigh in on where my chances lie,” she said.

Kimberly Percival

Percival was the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation’s (ABBWF) nominee for the Sportswoman of the Year award for 2023. The IFBB Elite Bikini Fitness Pro competed in four shows this year, finishing first at the Roger Boyce Classic held in June, first at the Elite Pro Diamond Cup Prague held in September, third at the Jantana Pro Bikini in Finland in October and second at the Arnold Classic Europe World Championships in Spain also in October.

Meanwhile, the body’s nominee for Sportsman of the Year for a second straight time, IFBB Elite Pro Kenroy Christian, is hoping his performances throughout the year were significant enough to see him walk away with the grand prize at next year’s awards.

“I hope my chances are a bit better than last year competing against a few other sports that are a little more higher ranked than bodybuilding but it’s pretty close to my performance from last year as last year would have been when I won my pro card. When I look at sportsman of the year, it’s really more than just accomplishing something or winning shows but it’s more about being able to represent your country and giving that proud representation,” she said.

Kenroy Christian

Christian finished second in the Men’s Physique category at the Mr Universe Prague held in Czech Republic and second at the Roger Boyce Classic. He also competed at the Mr. World Showdown in the UAE and the Arnold Classic World Championships in Spain.

Also nominated by the bodybuilding federation is Ollyn Martin for Coach of the Yeah, Marvette Richards as Administrator of the year, Dwayne Edwards as Official of the Year and Alexis Edwards for the Lifetime Achievement Award.