Percival Poses Her Way To Top Honours Once Again

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Sports Ambassador Kimberly Percival, just a week after being crowned the 2022 Elite Pro Diamond Cup Prague Bikini champion, has snagged another title, this time at the Jantana Pro Bikini Classic in Lahti, Finland.

Percival defeated a line-up of some of the top bikini pro athletes from around the world on Saturday to hoist the title.

Germany’s Mascha Stutz was second, and Czech Republic’s Monica Sackova, third.

Estonia’s Reet Reimets was fourth, while Ukraine’s Alina Nesterova rounded off the top five.

This year was the event’s 30th anniversary and to commemorate that historic milestone, the organisers of the event hand-picked which professional athletes would compete.