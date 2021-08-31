Percival: Bodybuilding federation could host weightlifting competition

By Neto Baptiste

Bodybuilders and fans of the sport could soon have another reason to flex their muscles or cheer following news that another competition is being considered by the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Federation.

This, after vice president of the federation and professional bodybuilder, Kimberly Percival, revealed during a recent interview that the body is planning a weightlifting competition that could possibly be hosted later this year.

“We had a competition a few years ago, and we’ve been trying to have another competition because not everybody in the gym wants to be big and strong, wants to be shredding, so powerlifting is that avenue for them to showcase their strength and form in performing these fundamental movements. It is something we are hoping to put on later this year, and it’s something we definitely want to try and develop locally for sure,” she said.

Currently, the federation hosts one competition annually, the national championships, with the latest instalment happening last Saturday.

Percival said that there has been some interest in that discipline.

“We’ve had a few enquiries, and I think that if we are able to plan and put on an event, that we’d have a very good attendance from athletes and from supporters, but I think the interest is there,” she said.

Franklyn Carbonemerged champion of the Masters Bodybuilding and Bodybuilding categories of Saturday’s national championship. Yvette Butlerwas crowned Masters Bikini Fitness champion while Kala Franciswon the Bikini Wellness category.

Duncan Corbinwas overall winner in the Men’s Physique division, while Makiva Elvinwon the Bikini Fitness category and Shaquille Thomasgrabbed the Classic Physique title.