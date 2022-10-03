Percival believes improved stage performance was key in Prague triumph

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

IFBB Elite Pro athlete, Ambassador Kimberly Percival, said that apart from being able to get the job done and bring home gold in the bikini fitness segment of the Diamond Cup Prague event held in the Czech Republic over the weekend, successfully improving on small areas that cost her the Arnold Classic IFBB Elite Pro World Championships crown two weeks ago was the biggest achievement.

“I think I was able to definitely refine my presentation in a way because as I mentioned in our last interview coming off of World Championships about making the changes and that I wanted to bring a little more sparkle, a little more confidence to the stage, and I think I was definitely able to do that. It definitely showed based on just general feedback from judges and feedback on social media. The goal is always to progress and level up and I think I was able to do that, and with that, capture the win [in Prague] and the intention is to continue the trend and the same energy traveling to Finland which will be my last show of this season for 2022,” she said.

The athlete, who spoke with Observer media even as she headed to Finland for her final show of the year, won the bikini fitness in Prague ahead of Monica Spakovaa and Jana Jerabkova both of Czech Republic.

Percival said that going in, she knew who her competition would be, and how tough a fight she would have.

“Choosing Prague to compete, I knew it was going to be a challenge because the Czech girls are always top notch, and I know they hate a very good pool of Elite Pro girls that were even on the World Championships stage that would, of course, represent on home territory so coming to this show I knew I had to come with my A-game so it’s extremely rewarding and gratifying,” she said.

Percival will compete in the Jantana Pro Bikini Classic slated for October 8 in Finland as she brings the curtains down on her 2022 season.