Percival and Seaforth proud of 2023 achievements on pro circuit

By Neto Baptiste

Professional IFBB Elite bodybuilders and Sports Ambassadors, Kimberly Percival and Melissa Seaforth, are looking back at their 2023 campaign in the bikini fitness category with a sense of accomplishment and pride.

The duo, having wrapped up their competitive year, competed in a combined 11 pro shows this year with Seaforth stamping her name at seven shows and Percival strutting her stuff at four.

Appearing on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Percival spoke of her second place finish at the World Championships Arnold Classic Europe held in Madrid, Spain in October as her major accomplishment this year, but said there were many other significant achievements that she believes would have signaled growth for both her as an athlete and for the sport at large.

Ambassador, Kimberly Percival.

“Although I have not regained that title, there have been so many other successes between there like being a part of the Muscle and Health magazine, and one of the first Antiguans to represent, contribute, be posted, shared involved in so many other things. I’ve had opportunities to be sponsored or participate with multiple companies like supplement companies, so there have been multiple opportunities,” she said.

Percival, who entered the World Championships as defending champion after having won the title in 2022, amassed 12 points to grabbed silver.

Meanwhile Seaforth, who finished a close third to Percival at the World Championships, to round-off the country’s stellar performance at the event, said her aim is to always better her previous performances.

Ambassador, Melissa Seaforth

“The first two times I would have finished outside the top 10, and there was a tiebreaker that second time, and I didn’t make it inside the top 10 but I went into the audience and watched Kimberly and Michelle make history that night, coming first and third in the world respectively. The third time I went, I placed sixth in the world and this last time I came third, and I am very proud of myself. I definitely think I have what it takes and a lot of people are looking for me to break those boundaries and come first and I am going to push for that,” she said.

The duo also had success at the IFBB Diamond Cup in Prague, Czech Republic in November.

They dominated the bikini fitness category, with Percival clinching the top spot and Melissa hot on her heels in second place.

Not to be left behind, Michelle Seaforth secured a respectable fifth place.