Percival and Seaforth Muscle Their Way to Top Three Finish at World Championships Arnold Classic

By Neto Baptiste

Ambassadors Kimberly Percival and Melissa Seaforth posed their way to second and third place honours, respectively, during last weekend’s World Championships, Arnold Classic Europe, held in Madrid, Spain.

Competing at the October 13-15 championships, Percival claimed the silver medal at the prestigious event after having amassed 12 points in the bikini fitness category, while Seaforth won bronze with 13 points also in the bikini fitness category.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador Kimberly Percival (second from right) and Ambassador Melissa Seaforth (second from left) were ably supported by Bernard Percival (right) and Kenroy Christian (left) during the Arnold Classic

The competition was won by Marina Mocanu of Czech Republic with eight points.

Percival, who is coming off a third-place finish at the IFBB Elite Pro Jan Tana Bikini Classic held in Finland two weekends ago, expressed gratitude but is not fully convinced it was her best performance.

“I am happy but definitely not satisfied. I will keep working towards improving and regaining that title because you know that is the ultimate goal but on the other side of things I am very appreciative of my consistent performance. I am very happy for continually presenting and being recognized, and again, out of a pool of 21 of the world’s top elite pro bikini athletes, taking another second-place finish is satisfying but I am still hungry for that top spot,” she said.

Ambassador Kimberly Percival struts her stuff on stage at the World Championships

Meanwhile, Seaforth, who finished fifth at the event in Finland, said her third-place finish at the World Championships this year is a vast improvement on last year’s top six placement.

“Of course, the World Championships is the ultimate goal for all professional athletes, so just breaking into the top five and making it to the finals was already a victory for me. Last year I would have placed sixth in the world, but this year I finished third, capturing the bronze medal, so my family, my prep team and I are extremely happy and excited. My twin sister [Michelle] captured bronze in 2021 so in true twin fashion we now share the same accomplishment,” she said.

The athletes’ success started three weeks ago when Percival and Melissa finished first and second in the Bikini Fitness category of the IFBB Diamond Cup in Prague, Czech Republic, while Michelle Seaforth claimed a fifth-place finish all in the bikini fitness category.

Ambassador Melissa Seaforth caught full pose