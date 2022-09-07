People Need To Stay In Their Lane: Cornelius Suggests YASCO Committee Out Of Its Depth Regarding ‘Wall Of Fame’

- Advertisement -

Former sprinter Ruperta Charles was recently honoured on the YASCO wall. (File photos)

By Neto Baptiste

The image of former prime minister and former national long jumper, Sir Lester Bird, is the only one that has been approved by the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) for erection on the “wall of fame” at the YASCO Sports Complex.

This is according to president and former national athlete, Everton Cornelius, who said the body’s other recommendations for the wall were former athlete and administrator, Wesley Barrow and ex national discus thrower, Henry Greaux.

The athletics boss said the body’s recommendations for the wall were ignored by the committee put in place by the Ministry of Sports to manage the facility, a move it regards as wanton disrespect.

“People need to know what lane they’re walking in or what lane they’re running in, and they need to understand who has the rights to do certain things and who do not have the rights. When it comes to the history of athletics, it is the athletics association’s responsibility to give you the history of athletics and not the management committee of YASCO,” he said.

“I’ve tried to explain to them how the thing should be done and whosoever came up with what is on the wall there, outside of Lester Bird, I am still trying to figure it out in my mind as to exactly what they are doing. At the beginning, when I explained to them I said to them, these are the three persons that we have already inducted into our hall of fame and so these are the three persons we should put on these walls, so the only person on that wall who should be there is Lester Bird,” he added.

Former pole vault athlete and former administrator and coach, Calvin Greenaway and former national sprinter Ruperta Charles are the other two athletes erected on the eastern wall of the facility.

The athletics boss also questioned the purpose of the committee on which he also sits, suggesting that only the right combination of individuals can get the job done.

“You have to look for the people who have ideas and can bring ideas to the table in terms of how you could develop a facility. It’s not about just putting people in a committee because you can say you’re on a committee. We need people on these committees who understand exactly what it is to manage and develop YASCO, that’s what you need and no, we [the committee] do not have the expertise,” he said.

Cornelius said however, he does not blame the members of the committee but rather those who put the committee in place without proper guidelines or finances.

“There needs to be something in place for the committee to work with, and I think the committee needs some sort of a financial injection in order to function in terms of dealing with some of the things that ought to be done at YASCO. Outside of that, and from where I sit as the president of athletics, athletics is doing what they can do for the upkeep. We’ve gone out and at least targeted some of our business places concerning the fencing of the inner field around the track, and we’ve gotten favourable responses where that is concerned,” the administrator said.

Since the laying of the Mondo surface back in March of 2021, there have been no other major upgrades at the facility.