Pentecostal Assemblies elects new presiding bishop, executive

The Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies (PAWI) — which consists of Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts, St Maarten and Guadeloupe — has elected a new executive for the district.

The new District Presiding Bishop is Dr Lyndon P Mottley, and the Assistant District Presiding Bishop is Rev Dr Cedric Forbes, a PAWI release said.

In addition, the new District Administrator is Bishop Rudolph Harris; Rev Dexter Laurence was re-elected as the Church Ministries Director; and Pastor Mildred Philip was appointed as the District Missions Director.

The appointments, which take effect immediately, follow the 44th Annual District Conference elections held on August 21. These elections are held biennially.

“Our current times are challenging politically, socially, financially and spiritually. PAWI has a role to play and will continue to rise in performing that role so as to mitigate the socio spiritual fallouts, and PAWI will perform its function with integrity, fairness and fear only to the Lord Jesus Christ,” Bishop Mottley said in recognition of his appointment and responsibilities of PAWI.

PAWI Antigua and Barbuda is a full-gospel organisation that has been serving the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the twin island state since the 1940s and became incorporated in 1972, the PAWI release said. Currently, there are 13 churches — to include one Spanish church — throughout Antigua and Barbuda.