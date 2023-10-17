Pelican Safari VIP shot down by Dredgers in the Island Boys T20 Tape Ball Final

By Samuel Peters

The previously unbeaten Pelican Safari VIP were shot down by Dredgers in the LL Supply Ltd Island Boys Sports Club T20 Tape Ball Classic losing by five wickets.

The VIP team opted to bat first having won the toss, and posted a defendable 148 all out from their 20 overs. Elroy Francis Jr cracked 68 and Michael Dover made 33 for the VIP team.

Captain Mike France led from the front with three for 13, D’ahri Francis had 2 for 27, Justin Athanaze two for 29 and Jedidiah Martin two for 30 for the Dredgers team.

With the target set at 149, Dredgers got off to a shaky start as Tyrone Williams Jr for one in the first over and in the second over Melvin Charles went without troubling the scorers.

Seven for two was the score when Francis walked out to the crease; the batsman provided a performance of a contracted hitman.

Scoring at a strike rate of 317.39, Francis provided an onslaught like no other as he pummelled the VIP bowlers, smashing 73 runs with eight sixes and five fours.

He was dismissed in the ninth over with the score at 102 for 3.

Dredgers eventually got to the target scoring 153 for 5 in the 17th over as Mervin Higgins (37 from 48 balls) smashed a six to end the game.

Elroy Francis Jr picked up 3 for 34 for the VIP team. D’ahri Francis was awarded the Man of the Match Award.

Buckley’s 3Js beat Underdogs by 10 runs after the game was reduced to a nine overs a side match. Buckleys won the toss and batted first, scoring 70 for 6 from their allotment.

Kadeem Henry scored 26 and Demari Benta added an unbeaten 17, as Michael Harilall snapped up two for 9, Charanlal Ramjohn two for 16 and Visual Gobin two for 19.

Underdogs were put under pressure by a strong bowling performance by the trio of Steve Martin 3 for 7, Zavear Otto 3 for 19 and Rodney Williams 2 for 10.

Only Roland Francis got to the double figures with a score of 14.

During the presentation of awards, Mervin Higgins was chosen as the most valuable player of the tournament and was the leading wicket taker of 13 wickets.

D’ahri Francis scored the highest score of the tournament with 120 runs which included three fours and 15 sixes.

The most runs award was won by Essan Warner 178 runs, while Andra Samuel had the best bowling figures with (six for 30).

The two finalists will meet again when Dredgers will host Pelican Safari VIP in the Dredgers T10 League Final on Tuesday night at 6:30pm.